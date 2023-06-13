99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Vin Diesel Announces Date For “Fast X Part 2”

June 13, 2023 8:17AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

As Fast X is still in theaters, Vin Diesel announced the release date of Fast X Part 2 with a photo of the main antagonist, Jason Momoa. “April 4th 2025… is less than 22 months away,” Diesel captioned the photo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

The sequel will likely pick up where Fast X left off  revealing whether Dom and his son, Brian survive the massive dam explosion. Hopefully, we’ll also see more on the return of Gal Gadot’s resurrected Gisele Yashar and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Luke Hobbs — who appeared in a post-credits scene, teasing his return to the franchise.

More about:
date
Fast X Part 2
Jason Momoa
release
Vin Diesel

POPULAR POSTS

1

Louisville's D'Corey Johnson Shined on AGT
2

This 7-Year-Old Perfectly Performs "Peaches" At His School Talent Show
3

A 14-Year-Old Animated A Scene For "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse"
4

The Most Epic Senior Prank EVER
5

Ed Sheeran Made Philly Cheesesteaks For Fans

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE