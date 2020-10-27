Villain Night On ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Gives Another Star The Boot
“Cheer” coach Monica Aldama got the boot from Season 29 of “Dancing with the Stars”on Monday night.
Aldama was partnered with professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy for the show. Charles Oakley, Carole Baskin, Anne Heche, Jesse Metcalfe and Vernon Davis were previously eliminated this season.
Still in the running for the coveted mirror-ball trophy are “The Bachelorette” alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause, actresses Skai Jackson and Justina Machado, reality TV stars Jeannie Mai and Nev Schulman, Backstreet Boys singer A.J. McLean, rapper Nelly and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir.