VIDEO Of Shawn Mendes Getting Rejected At A Bar In Dublin…Even Though The Drinking Age Is 18

Shawn Mendes doesn’t turn 21 until August and even being a super-famous singer, that didn’t get him a pass to a bar in Dublin. But wait you say…isn’t the legal drinking age there 18?? Yes. Yes it is.

What gives?

“Tudo bem, tchau… eu tentei.” — Shawn Mendes deixando o pub onde teve sua entrada barrada esta madrugada em Dublin, Irlanda. Segundo uma fã, com as novas normas locais, é proibida a entrada de menores de 21 anos nos bares após às 21h. pic.twitter.com/2RDTCbrWDf — Portal Shawn Mendes (@PortalSMBRA) April 15, 2019

In a fan-captured video of the incident, one of the bouncers at Bruxelles pub explains to a dejected Shawn that many bar managers have their own age restrictions after certain hours.

“OK, thank you. Wow,” Shawn said before walking away. “All right, bye. I tried.”

Shawn, who had just finished a concert at Dublin’s 3Arena, then did the next best thing: He went to McDonald’s. He reportedly ordered a Happy Meal and posed for a bunch of selfies with fans there just after 3 a.m.

He told Rolling Stone last year that he typically only drinks in his home country.

“I just don’t drink in America. I get it all out when I go home,” he said. “I don’t find it frustrating because I care about alcohol. I care about time with friends in bars.”

He added, “I’m being denied a social experience, not an alcoholic beverage. I wish I was allowed to just go in the bar and drink a pop, because then I would at least be there with everyone and I wouldn’t have to be in my hotel while everyone else is at the bar.”

MORE HERE