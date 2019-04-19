VIDEO Of Shawn Mendes Getting Rejected At A Bar In Dublin…Even Though The Drinking Age Is 18

Shawn Mendes doesn’t turn 21 until August and even being a super-famous singer, that didn’t get him a pass to a bar in Dublin. But wait you say…isn’t the legal drinking age there 18?? Yes. Yes it is.

What gives?

In a fan-captured video of the incident, one of the bouncers at Bruxelles pub explains to a dejected Shawn that many bar managers have their own age restrictions after certain hours.

“OK, thank you. Wow,” Shawn said before walking away. “All right, bye. I tried.”

Shawn, who had just finished a concert at Dublin’s 3Arena, then did the next best thing: He went to McDonald’s. He reportedly ordered a Happy Meal and posed for a bunch of selfies with fans there just after 3 a.m.

He told Rolling Stone last year that he typically only drinks in his home country.

“I just don’t drink in America. I get it all out when I go home,” he said. “I don’t find it frustrating because I care about alcohol. I care about time with friends in bars.”

He added, “I’m being denied a social experience, not an alcoholic beverage. I wish I was allowed to just go in the bar and drink a pop, because then I would at least be there with everyone and I wouldn’t have to be in my hotel while everyone else is at the bar.”

MORE HERE

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Shawn Mendes: The Tour with special guest Alessia Cara Lil Dicky Reveals Epic But NSFW “Earth” Video Featuring Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Leonardo DiCaprio, More Louisville Welder Built the “Iron Throne” From Game of Thrones For His Wife & You Can Rent It Kristin Cavallari Admits Most Of Her Story Lines On “The Hills” Were FAKE Paul Rudd, Emma Thomas, and the Jonas Brothers To Finish Out SNL Season Shark Tank Is Coming to Louisville April 29th
Comments