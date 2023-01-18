Video Of African Boys Dancing To Selena Gomez And Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ Will Instantly Make You Smile

Selena Gomez and Rema’s hit “Calm Down” has gone viral thanks to a joyful video featuring three African boys dancing to the song. In addition to the boy’s video, other fans have been doing their renditions of the song and sharing their dancing videos on Instagram Reels, causing the song to gain momentum as it sweeps the Internet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masaka Kids Africana (@masakakidsafricana)

The video was shared on Masaka Kids Africana’s Instagram page with the caption, “Happy Thursday, everyone. Have a great day.”

What video instantly lifts your spirits?