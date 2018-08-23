VIDEO: Jennifer Garner Drives Ben Affleck Back To Rehab

Ben Affleck is heading back to rehab.

Jennifer Garner was photographed arriving at his home yesterday, and then seen upset and shaking when she left. When she got back, there was another woman with her who then drove Ben to a treatment facility. They stopped at Ben’s favorite fast food place, Jack In The Box, before heading to rehab and paparazzi stalked them. VIDEO HERE

Jennifer decided to get involved again after seeing pictures of Ben receiving an alcohol delivery outside his home on Monday. But sources say he knew he needed help and was vocal about it. Jennifer pleaded with paparazzi for respect outside of Ben’s home as the situation was hard enough as it was, without it all getting captured on video.

In the meantime, Ben has been seen with 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton. They got fast food together…VIDEO HERE. She seems to love the attention…she got sassy about paparazzi stalking her on her Instagram story.

