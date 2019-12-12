Video Chats With Santa Are Now A Thing
Parents, rejoice if you hate waiting in line at the mall to pay $40 for one pic of your kid on Santa’s lap…there is now another option. Actually, it’s been out there for several years but it’s just now becoming popular!
For the low low price of $29, your kid can have a video chat with Santa! Santa is there at the North Pole cozy in his cottage, and you are cozy in your house! This really is genius! Now that said, there is something magical about that crying toddler on Santa’s lap that is worth it’s weight in gold. But it’s another option!
