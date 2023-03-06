Victoria’s Secret Is Bringing Back It’s Fashion Show

It’s been 4 years since Angels have graced the runway for the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and the brand thinks it’s time to bring it back.

A spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter “our new brand projection and mission will continue to be our guiding principle. This will lead us into new spaces like reclaiming one of our best marketing and entertainment properties to date and turning it on its head to reflect who we are today.”

The company pulled the plug on the show in November 2019 amid scandals involving former corporate CEO Les Wexner’s close ties to Jeffrey Epstein, declining sales, body image issues, and accusations of a creating a culture of bullying and harassment.

