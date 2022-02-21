      Weather Alert

Victoria’s Secret Has Their First Model With Down Syndrome

Feb 21, 2022 @ 6:00am

Victoria’s Secret has their first model with Down syndrome…Sofia Jirau!  She’s a 24-year-old Puerto Rican who joins 17 other women for a new underwear line and campaign, Love Cloud Collection.

She says, “Inside and out, there are no limits.”

MORE HERE

TAGS
Down Syndrom model Sofia Jirau Victoria's Secret
POPULAR POSTS
New Questions Surround The Death Of Bob Saget
Family Mourning The Loss Of Their Son Goes Viral With The Message To Be Kind
New Trailer For "Downton Abbey: A New Era"
This Rock Cover Of Adele Is AWESOME
Meatball Appetizer
Louisville Restaurant Week Returns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On