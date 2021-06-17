Victoria’s Secret Doing Away With Angels

After years of scrutiny, Victoria’s Secret is doing away with supermodel Angels, and opting for a group of diverse “VS Collective” representatives. Chief Executive Martin Waters told The New York Times“We needed to stop being about what men want and to be about what women want.”
Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and soccer player Megan Rapinoe will be among the new collective. And no, they won’t be posing in lingerie. Not sure what that means for the catalog…remains to be seen.
A documentary is in the works all about Victoria’s Secret is headed to Hulu. Some of the most recognizable Victoria’s Secret models included Naomi Campbell, Heidi Klum, Karlie Kloss, Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Miranda Kerr, Tyra Banks, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Barbara Palvin, Sara Sampaio, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, Winnie Harlow, Jasmine Tookes, and Behati Prinsloo. The Rise and Fall of Victoria’s Secret is currently in production and is said to premiere sometime in 2022.
