Victoria Beckham Reflects On “The Most Unhappy Time” In Her Life

October 5, 2023 8:31AM EDT
Victoria Beckham opened up for the first time on the scandal that rocked her marriage to soccer star David Beckham in 2003. He was accused of having an affair and it caused a flurry of media attention. The conversation is part of the new 4-part docuseries, “Beckham” on Netflix. She says that time was “the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life.” She said she “resented” him during that time of intense media attention. She said it’s “always fun when the circus comes to town….until you’re in it.”

They both have always adamantly denied he had an affair. He said it was the first time in their marriage they felt that kind of pressure and at the time felt like they were “drowning’.  David said “I don’t know how we got through it honestly”.

There is also this hilarious moment of David trolling Victoria when she tried to say she grew up in the working class…LOL

 

@megjepson Tories trying to relate to working class people for the ✨aesthetics✨ #beckham #workingclass #netflix ♬ original sound – meg jepson

Beckham is now streaming on Netflix.

 

