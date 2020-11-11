Veterans Day: These Businesses Are Honoring Veterans With Discounts
As we pay respect to the men and women who served our country, plenty of restaurants and businesses are offering discounts and freebies. If you’re a vet bring your military ID and get these goodies.
- American The Beautiful Pass: US military veterans and Gold Star Families can now receive a lifetime America the Beautiful pass to national parks, forests, wildlife refuges, preserves and other federal lands. To receive a pass, veterans must present a Veteran ID card or other form of identification that proves they have served in the armed services.
- Denny’s – Free Grand Slam (5 AM-Noon)
- Dunkin’ Donuts – Free Donut with military ID
- Golden Corral: Golden Corral is commemorating all active duty and veterans by handing out a free meal and beverage card between Nov. 1-30. Military personnel can then redeem their card once for lunch or dinner Monday through Friday from Nov. 1 to May 31.
- Gordon Biersch: All veterans who visit Gordon Biersch will receive one free complimentary entrée from these options – top sirloin, beer-battered fish and chips, BBQ chicken pizza or Marzen BBQ burger – with proof of service. This offer is for dine-in only. Additionally, 25 cents of every beer sold on Nov. 11 will be donated to a veterans charity.
- Hooters – Buy ten wings get ten free
- Joella’s Hot Chicken: Louisville-based Joella’s Hot Chicken will offer a free meal to all veterans and active duty military on Veterans Day (Nov. 11).
- Logan’s Roadhouse: Logan’s Roadhouse is inviting all active duty and retired U.S. military personnel to enjoy a free meal between 3-6 p.m. on Veterans Day (Nov 11) from the American Roadhouse menu at participating Logan’s Roadhouse restaurants nationwide.
- Louisville Zoo: The Zoo is offering active and retired military and their dependents FREE general admission, a 10% discount at the gift shop and 50% off zoo concessions on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 thanks to sponsor T-Mobile. Those wishing to participate must simply have proof of military service.
- McDonald’s: Veterans eligible for one free Breakfast Combo Meal at participating McDonald’s restaurants across Greater Louisville & Lexington, Kentucky and Southern Indiana. Offer ends at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 11.
- O’Charley’s: Veterans and active service members eligible for one free meal on Veterans Day, and a 10% discount year-round.
- Qdoba – 50% off a meal
- SpeedWash Car Wash: On Wednesday, Nov. 11, SpeedWash Car Wash locations are offering free car washes for veterans.
- Wendy’s – Free small breakfast combo
More deals HERE. Happy Veterans Day!