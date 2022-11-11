Veterans Day Deals

text thank you veterans in a chalkboard of the US

From WAVE3, here is a long list of area places offering discounts, freebies or deals:

Applebee’s: Active-duty military, veterans, reserves and national guard receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu on Nov. 11. Military guests will also receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-on, to go or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s: Veterans eat free on Nov. 11 at participating locations with the purchase of equal or great value up to $12.

Biggby Coffee: Veterans and active-duty service members receive a free 16oz. beverage of choice on Nov. 11.

Bob Evans: Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11. Dine-in only.

California Pizza Kitchen: On Nov. 11, veterans and active-duty military receive a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage and choice of one dinner from a special menu.

Charleys Philly Steaks: Veterans and active-duty military get free Gourmet Fries in-store with no purchase necessary on Nov. 11. In addition, Charleys’ locations on military bases are offering free gourmet fries with the purchase of a cheesesteak and drink for all customers.

Chicken Salad Chick: On Nov. 11, veterans and active-duty military will receive a free meal at all locations.

Chili’s: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11. Available for in-restaurant only.

Chuck E. Cheese: On Nov. 11, active-duty military, National Guard and veterans get a free personal 1-topping pizza with valid military ID or proof of military service. Not available for delivery.

Circle K: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free medium coffee all day Nov. 11 at every location that serves coffee.

City Barbecue: Veterans and active-duty military get a free sandwich (excluding brisket), one side, and a drink on Nov. 11.

Cracker Barrel: Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake in-store or online on Nov. 11.

Denny’s: On Nov. 11, Denny’s offers a complimentary Grand Slam to all active, non-active and retired military personnel. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5am to noon with a valid military ID or DD 214.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Veterans and active-duty military get a free donut of their choice on Nov. 11 at participating locations. Offer available in-store only. Not available for orders placed using On-the-Go Mobile Ordering through the Dunkin’ Mobile App.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Veterans and active-duty military get a free hot or iced coffee (any size) with a purchase in-store on Nov. 11.

Golden Corral: Golden Corral is hosting their Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 14 from 5pm to close. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in.

Hooters: Active-duty military and veterans get a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with purchase of a beverage on Nov. 11. Dine-in only.

IHOP: Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations on Nov. 11. Dine-in only.

Krispy Kreme: Veterans get a free coffee and doughnut on Nov. 11 at participating locations.

Little Caesars: Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Combo at participating stores on Nov. 11, from 11am to 2pm. In-store only.

Logan’s Roadhouse: Veterans and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a free meal between 3 and 6 p.m. from a special menu at participating locations on Nov. 11.

Main Event: On Nov. 11, active and retired military receive a classic double cheeseburger and 30 minutes of game play at zero cost by showing their military ID.

O’Charley’s: Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal when you dine in on Nov. 11 at participating locations.

Outback Steakhouse: Veterans, active-duty service members and spouses get a free Bloomin’ Onion with any Coca-Cola beverage for dine-in on Nov. 11.

Red Lobster: Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw on Nov. 11. The offer is available for dine-in and To Go orders placed in-restaurant between 11:00am and 4:00pm local time.

Red Robin: Veterans and active-duty military get a free Red’s Tavern Double when dining in on Nov. 11. This classic burger also comes with free refills of Bottomless Steak Fries.

Scooter’s Coffee: Veterans get a free drink of any size on Nov. 11 at participating locations with a valid ID. This offer is not available for Order Ahead through the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App.

Shoney’s: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free All You Care To Eat, Freshly Prepared Breakfast Bar on Nov. 11 until 11am. Dine-in only.

Smashburger: Get a free Burger or Sandwich when you show a valid military ID in-store on Nov. 11 with valid proof of military ID at participating locations.

Starbucks: As with previous years, Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses on Nov. 11. As a new addition in 2022, Starbucks is expanding this offer to include a free tall (12-oz) iced coffee.

Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active-duty military receive a meal voucher on Nov. 11, from 11am to 2pm. These vouchers are good for dine in or carry out and can be used until May 30, 2023. There will be a specific menu to select from.

TGI Fridays: Veterans and active-duty military personnel get a free lunch on Nov. 11 from 11am to 2pm from a select menu at participating locations. Dine-in only.

Wendy’s: Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo on Nov. 11 at participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30am.

White Castle: Veterans and active-duty military get a free Combo Meal or Breakfast Combo Meal when dining at a participating restaurant on Nov. 11.

Brick House Tavern + Tap: Veterans get 20% off on Nov. 13. Valid for parties up to 4 with a valid ID. Dine-in only.

Jet’s Pizza: Veterans and active-duty military get 50% off Detroit-Style Pizzas at menu price with a military ID on Nov. 11. This deal is valid for pick-up orders only, at participating locations.

Joe’s Crab Shack: Veterans get 20% off when they dine-in on Nov. 13 with a valid ID.

Metro Diner: Veterans and active-duty military receive 50% off a meal on Nov. 11.