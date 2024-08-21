Veteran Mows Lawns For Free With Charity He Heard About On The Radio

Source: YouTube

A Navy veteran in Maryland named Springer Blankenship signed up to volunteer for a group called “I Want to Mow Your Lawn” after hearing about it on the radio.

It’s an organization that sends volunteers out to mow lawns across the country for free to help older adults, veterans, and people with disabilities. They equip their volunteers with donated equipment and has nearly 500 volunteers now who have mowed over 2,000 lawns free. Blankenship himself has mowed over 100 lawns. He maintains seven homes regularly.

