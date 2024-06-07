Vanna White’s Emotional Goodbye To Pat Sajak

Source: YouTube

Pat Sajak signs off as host of “Wheel of Fortune” for the last time Friday after 41 years! There by his side the whole way has been Vanna White, who tears up as she recounts all they’ve shared on and off TV.

Sajak already has a gig lined up playing a role in the play Prescription: Murder at Honolulu’s Hawaii Theatre from July 31 to August 10, 2025. Ryan Seacrest will take over as host alongside White at her post turning letters in the fall.