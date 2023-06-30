Vanna White Negotiating For Half Of Pat Sajak’s Paycheck

Source: YouTube

Sounds like Vanna White is due a raise! A report claims it’s been 18 years since she last got a boost on her paycheck, and word is she’s got a lawyer to help lobby for half of what Pat Sajak made. Sajak is making $15 million. An insider said, “After 41 years as a model employee and more the face of that show than [Pat], asking for 50% of what he makes seems like a no-brainer.” Sajak has hosted since 1981 and White joined the show a year later.

TMZ says Sony is pushing back calling the negotiations “very difficult.” But the source says it’s not just about her, saying, “She feels like it’s a statement for all women.” Meanwhile, Ryan Seacrest is jazzed to get the gig saying in a statement that he “can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”