99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Vanna White Having A Hard Time Adjusting To Ryan Seacrest

June 25, 2024 9:45AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Ryan Seacrest will make his hosting debut on “Wheel of Fortune” this fall, with the return of Vanna White . . . MAYBE. Vanna signed a two-year contract to stay on the show through the 2025 – 2026 season, but there are reports that she just doesn’t “JIBE” with Ryan. A source says, quote, “There is a part of her that wants to walk away sooner.  It is just so difficult to do this without Pat [Sajak].”

Another point of contention is the salary difference.  White was locked in a contract dispute with the suits over her salary moving forward when Sajak first announced he was bowing out.  She was reportedly getting paid $3 million per year without a raise in 15 years. By comparison, Sajak was taking home a whopping $15 million, according to TMZ.   They did agree to a “substantial increase” when she signed on for another two years.

 

MORE HERE

 

More about:
jibe
ryan seacrest
Vanna White
Wheel of Fortune

POPULAR POSTS

1

Semi Driver Sydney Thomas Tells Her Story Of Dangling Off The Clark Memorial
2

Nicole Kidman And Sandra Bullock Sign On For "Practical Magic" Sequel
3

Dad Saves His 2-Year-Old From Family Pool
4

Will Ferrell's Son Ranks His Most Embarrassing Dad Antics
5

Kids Find Partial "Teen-Rex" Remains

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE