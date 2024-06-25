Vanna White Having A Hard Time Adjusting To Ryan Seacrest

Source: YouTube

Ryan Seacrest will make his hosting debut on “Wheel of Fortune” this fall, with the return of Vanna White . . . MAYBE. Vanna signed a two-year contract to stay on the show through the 2025 – 2026 season, but there are reports that she just doesn’t “JIBE” with Ryan. A source says, quote, “There is a part of her that wants to walk away sooner. It is just so difficult to do this without Pat [Sajak].”

Another point of contention is the salary difference. White was locked in a contract dispute with the suits over her salary moving forward when Sajak first announced he was bowing out. She was reportedly getting paid $3 million per year without a raise in 15 years. By comparison, Sajak was taking home a whopping $15 million, according to TMZ. They did agree to a “substantial increase” when she signed on for another two years.

MORE HERE