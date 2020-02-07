Vanessa Lachey Responds To Critics Who Say She Threw Shade At Jessica Simpson
Vanessa Lachey fired back on Twitter to those who criticized her reaction to a question about her husband Nick Lachey’s ex-wife, Jessica Simpson.
Hoda Kotb asked her and Nick this week about allegedly sending Simpson a gift when she had one of her three kids with husband Eric Johnson. She said, “I feel bad. I’m sorry, but you said somebody sent her … It wasn’t us. I don’t know her address. But thank you, whoever sent it from us!”
So to those who think that was shade, she responded with: “Sorry you think that, just didn’t want to take credit for something we didn’t do.That’s all. Seems weird to ignore sending a big beautiful gift basket and taking that credit.”
***Hours later, Jessica Simpson told Andy Cohen that the Lacheys did not get her a baby gift after all.