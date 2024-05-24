99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Vanessa Hudgens Talks Pregnancy Pals And Winning This Reality Show

May 24, 2024 10:06AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

SPOILER ALERT IF YOU HAVEN’T SEEN THE SEASON FINALE THAT AIRED WEDNESDAY OF THIS REALITY SINGING COMPETITION WHERE MYSTERY SINGERS WEAR COSTUMES!!!!

Vanessa Hudgens talks to Entertainment Tonight about her experience with her first pregnancy and sharing that with pals like Ashley Tisdale. And her journey as the Goldfish on season 11 of “The Masked Singer”!

In fact, did you see all the famous faces behind the masks from season 11?

 

More about:
pregnancy
reality show
Vanessa Hudgens
Winner

POPULAR POSTS

1

Brother Drives 17 Hours To Make His Sister's Nursing Graduation
2

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Married In Michigan
3

92-Year-Old Pranks Phone Scammers
4

Local Family In Need Of Essentials After House Fire
5

Sick Boy Airlifted From Cruise Ship

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE