Vanessa Hudgens Debuts Baby Bump At The Oscars

March 12, 2024 10:31AM EDT
Vanessa Hudgens is glowing expecting her first baby with husband Cole Tucker.

She had previously slammed comments on her Bachelorette video last October saying she has a REAL body and doesn’t always wear
Spanx. She called premature congratulations posts “rude” and “disrespectful.” What about feud rumors with her and Ashley Tisdale? Fans noticed Tisdale was absent from Hudgen’s wedding festivities despite Hudgen’s being in Tisdale’s wedding.

