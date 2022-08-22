Vanessa Bryant Testifies In Her Lawsuit Against LA County Over Shared Crash Photos

Vanessa Bryant gave 3 hours of emotional testimony in her lawsuit against L.A. County, saying she lives “in fear every day of my daughters being on social media and these (photos) popping up.” Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020. Bryant and Chris Chester, who lost his wife Sarah and their 13-year-old daughter Payton in the accident, claim photographs of the victims’ bodies were publicly shared on at least 28 devices owned by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and by more than a dozen first responders. During the trial, former Los Angeles fire captain Brian Jordan said he ultimately decided to retire because of the trauma of seeing those photos.

A whistleblower started the investigation when he filed a complaint that he saw a deputy share graphic crash photos to a bartender.