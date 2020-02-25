Vanessa Bryant Files Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company
Just as she was attending the public memorial for her husband and daughter, Vanessa Bryant files a lawsuit against Island Express. That’s the company that owned the helicopter Kobe, Gianna and the 7 others were in when they died Jan. 26. The wrongful death suit contends that the company was only allowed to fly under visual flight rules, and the severe fog on the day of the fatal flight did not allow operation under those rules, TMZ reports. It also alleges that the pilot (who was killed in the crash) was negligent in eight ways, per KTLA, including not properly assessing and monitoring the weather and not calling off the flight once he realized how cloudy it was.
She also wants damages for the fear they probably felt as they tried to navigate the fog.
