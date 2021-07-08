Val Kilmer’s Documentary About His Life Coming To Amazon Prime

If you aren’t familiar with Val Kilmer, he’s an actor that has played several iconic roles in his career.
And he rolled film behind-the-scenes of much of it. Now that film is being turned into a documentary for theaters and Amazon Prime. Stretching all the way back to Kilmer’s Broadway days when he played third wheel to Sean Penn and Kevin Bacon, Val also gives you a look at his time as Ice Man in Top Gun, Heat, playing Jim Morrison in The Doors, “Doc” Holiday in Tombstone, and The Ghost and the Darkness.
He looks to be an interesting character at the very least, and includes his emotional struggle with throat cancer that left him unable to speak.
Val hits theaters on July 23 and Amazon Prime Video on August 6.