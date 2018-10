LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 04: Singer Usher attends the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford And George Lucas at LACMA on November 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Usher is BACK!!! He dropped an album today, Friday October 12th at midnight! He tweeted a video that shared a sneak peek of the album with the title, A, and some of the music to hear! Then he Instagrammed the titles of the songs. Here they are!

A Track List

1. “Stay At Home” featuring Future

2. “ATA”

3. “Peace Sign”

4. “You Decide”

5. “Birthday”

6. “She Ain’t Tell Ya”

7. “Say What You Want”

8. “Gift Shop” featuring Gunna