Usher Welcomes a Baby Girl Into the World
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Usher attends the Balmain show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 28, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
And the celebrity baby news is only picking up steam! Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goichoechea welcomed a beautiful baby girl named Sovereign Bo Raymond this week!
This is the first child for the couple, and third child for Usher!