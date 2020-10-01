      Weather Alert

Usher Welcomes a Baby Girl Into the World

Oct 1, 2020 @ 3:57am
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Usher attends the Balmain show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 28, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

And the celebrity baby news is only picking up steam! Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goichoechea welcomed a beautiful baby girl named Sovereign Bo Raymond this week!

This is the first child for the couple, and third child for Usher!

 

