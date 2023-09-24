99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Usher to Play Super Bowl Halftime Show

September 24, 2023 9:56AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Usher will headline Super Bowl LVIII Halftime from Las Vegas!

According to CBS Sports, Usher Raymond will headline the Super Bowl Apple Music halftime show on February 11, 2024.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Apple Music (@applemusic)

Usher, who has had a residency in Las Vegas since 2021, had help with the announcement from Marshawn Lynch, Dion Sanders, and Kim Kardashian.

Dion Sanders

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Apple Music (@applemusic)

Kim Kardashian

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Apple Music (@applemusic)

We don’t know yet what songs Usher will perform or if any other artists will join him. Remember, Usher has previously appeared on the halftime show as a guest in Super Bowl XLV that was headlined by The Black Eyed Peas.

We’re excited to watch a 20 minute Usher concert in the middle of a football game! Yay sports!

Who, in your opinion, was the BEST halftime show?

More about:
Apple Music
Dion Sanders
Halftime Show
Kim Kardashian
Marshawn Lynch
Super Bowl
Usher

POPULAR POSTS

1

Local Charity Event Offering Up Raffle Prize Of VIP Taylor Swift Tickets
2

NSYNC Sends Fans Wild As They Release First Song In Two Decades
3

Chris Evans Is A Married Man!
4

Ed Sheeran Cancels Vegas Show An Hour Before Show Time, Crashes Vegas Wedding
5

Selena Gomez's "Single Soon" Removed From Streaming Platforms

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE