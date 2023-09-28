99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Usher Stopped Serenading Gabrielle Union For This Reason

September 28, 2023 6:45AM EDT
Source: YouTube

That reason…is her husband Dwayne Wade…standing next to her LOL!

Usher sang a couple of lines of “Boyfriend” right in front of Gabrielle when he says, “Let’s stop… let’s not get carried away,”  “You know, this is Dwyane Wade. I ain’t crazy. This man will knock my whole head off and dunk it!”  They laugh and he shares a hug with Wade and gets back to the show!

Wade shared the clip on his Instagram story with the caption “Love and Respect”.

 

MORE HERE

