Usher Stopped Serenading Gabrielle Union For This Reason

That reason…is her husband Dwayne Wade…standing next to her LOL!

Usher sang a couple of lines of “Boyfriend” right in front of Gabrielle when he says, “Let’s stop… let’s not get carried away,” “You know, this is Dwyane Wade. I ain’t crazy. This man will knock my whole head off and dunk it!” They laugh and he shares a hug with Wade and gets back to the show!

Wade shared the clip on his Instagram story with the caption “Love and Respect”.

