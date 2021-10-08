      Weather Alert

Usher Riding Into Peloton’s Dance Cardio Season 2

Oct 8, 2021 @ 11:44am

Now you can have Usher in your home. Through Peloton, that is. Peloton is releasing Season 2 of Dance Cardio with seven new episodes. It will also include an Artist Series Class with a cameo from Usher. Usher announced on Twitter Dance Cardio 2 is live now and you can download the Peloton app for free for 30 days.

 

Do you have a Peloton bike or the app? Who is your favorite instructor?

