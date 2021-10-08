Usher Riding Into Peloton’s Dance Cardio Season 2

Now you can have Usher in your home. Through Peloton, that is. Peloton is releasing Season 2 of Dance Cardio with seven new episodes. It will also include an Artist Series Class with a cameo from Usher. Usher announced on Twitter Dance Cardio 2 is live now and you can download the Peloton app for free for 30 days.
What up movers and shakers … U rode to my music and now U can rock wit me. We’re back with Part 2. Dance Cardio Season 2— is now live and on demand with @AllymissLove and @emmalovewell. Download the @onepeloton App free for 30 days. pic.twitter.com/wtV99xcq3C
— Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) October 7, 2021
Do you have a Peloton bike or the app? Who is your favorite instructor?