Usher & Justin Timberlake Warred Over Who Would Sign Justin Bieber

Justin Timberlake and Usher fought to sign Justin Bieber. The singer, whose euphoric performance was a big game highlight just last week, says he and Justin wanted to work with Justin in the early 2000s.

Usher told People: “When you are at the top of your game, some of the greatest things will be presented to you, and it was, I think, right after (my album) ‘Confessions’ that I was introduced to Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun,” (Justin’s manager.)

Usher continued, “I presented Scooter an offer that I felt like he couldn’t resist. We built a friendship, but this would obviously create a partnership that would span us forever, and it was a bit of a bidding war between me and Justin Timberlake.”

Usher says there isn’t bitterness between him and Justin and has even reached out to record with the NSYNC singer, but “we’ve never managed to make it happen.”