Source: YouTube

What an epic way to end his Super Bowl LVIII Halftime show…with Ludacris and Lil Jon singing “Yeah!” There were roller skates, amazing dancing, Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Will.i.Am.

A look at the fashion here:

SEE THE ENTIRE PERFORMANCE HERE

What do you think of his show? How does it rank with past Halftime shows?