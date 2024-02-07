Usher Announces His “Past Present Future” Tour
February 7, 2024 8:53AM EST
Usher’s new album, “Coming Home”, drops Friday…he’s playing the Super Bowl Halftime show Sunday, and now we hear he’s heading out on tour starting in August!’
He wrapped a 100-show Las Vegas residency in December, and it’s been a decade since his last tour. This 24-city arena tour kicks off in Washington, D.C. in August and wraps in Chicago in October. The closest tour stop to Louisville is St. Louis, Missouri, October 26.
- 8/20 at Capital One Arena Washington, District of Columbia
- 8/24 at CFG Bank Arena Baltimore, Maryland
- 8/27 at TD Garden Boston, Massachusetts
- 8/30 at Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- 9/2 at Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Canada
- 9/3 at Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Canada
- 9/6 at Barclays Center Brooklyn, New York
- 9/7 at Barclays Center Brooklyn, New York
- 9/12 at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, Michigan
- 9/17 at Ball Arena Denver, Colorado
- 9/21 at Intuit Dome Los Angeles, California
- 9/22 at Intuit Dome Los Angeles, California
- 9/28 at Oakland Arena Oakland, California
- 9/29 at Oakland Arena Oakland, California
- 10/4 at American Airlines Center Dallas, Texas
- 10/7 at Moody Center ATX Austin, Texas
- 10/11 at Kaseya Center Miami, Florida
- 10/12 at Kaseya Center Miami, Florida
- 10/17 at State Farm Arena Atlanta, Georgia
- 10/18 at State Farm Arena Atlanta, Georgia
- 10/22 at Spectrum Center Charlotte, North Carolina
- 10/26 at Enterprise Center St. Louis, Missouri
- 10/28 at United Center Chicago, Illinois
- 10/29 at United Center Chicago, Illinois
