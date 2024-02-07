Usher Announces His “Past Present Future” Tour

Source: YouTube

Usher’s new album, “Coming Home”, drops Friday…he’s playing the Super Bowl Halftime show Sunday, and now we hear he’s heading out on tour starting in August!’

He wrapped a 100-show Las Vegas residency in December, and it’s been a decade since his last tour. This 24-city arena tour kicks off in Washington, D.C. in August and wraps in Chicago in October. The closest tour stop to Louisville is St. Louis, Missouri, October 26.