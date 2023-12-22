99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

USDA Issues Permit For Santa’s Reindeer

December 22, 2023 1:53PM EST
Good news!

Santa’s reindeer have been given the green light by the U.S. government ahead of their Christmas Eve flight. On Friday, the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service issued an official transit permit for Santa and his reindeer to enter the U.S.

The permit is valid from 6pm Dec. 24th through 6am Christmas morning. The USDA’s Chief Veterinary Officer says the reindeer were recently inspected and “found to be healthy and able to prance and paw with each hoof.”

What kind of difficulties do you think Santa encounters during his annual flight?

