Good news!

Santa’s reindeer have been given the green light by the U.S. government ahead of their Christmas Eve flight. On Friday, the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service issued an official transit permit for Santa and his reindeer to enter the U.S.

.@USDA issues permit for Santa’s reindeer to enter the United States!

🦌🦌🦌🦌🦌🦌🦌🦌🦌🎅

Read all about it: https://t.co/2SndnDYkwD Bonus points if you can name all of Santa’s reindeer… pic.twitter.com/3UPFsgmAKk — USDA APHIS (@USDA_APHIS) December 21, 2023

The permit is valid from 6pm Dec. 24th through 6am Christmas morning. The USDA’s Chief Veterinary Officer says the reindeer were recently inspected and “found to be healthy and able to prance and paw with each hoof.”

What kind of difficulties do you think Santa encounters during his annual flight?