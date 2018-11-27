US Postal Service Will Get Your Letters and Responses from Santa at The North Pole

USPS for the win!
If your child is planning to write a letter to Santa, the U.S. Postal Service can help ensure they get a response, complete with proof it reached the North Pole.
The USPS will be returning Santa’s responses with a North Pole postmark this Christmas season.
It takes just two simple steps:
- Write “Santa’s” response and include it in a self-addressed stamped envelope with your child’s letter (the USPS recommends simply writing it on the back of the child’s letter). The return address should read: Santa, North Pole.
- Put your child’s letter, “Santa’s” response and the self-addressed stamped envelope into a larger envelope, and mail it away.
Santa’s address is:
North Pole Postmark
The USPS says letters need to be received by Dec. 15.