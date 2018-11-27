US Postal Service Will Get Your Letters and Responses from Santa at The North Pole

USPS for the win!

If your child is planning to write a letter to Santa, the U.S. Postal Service can help ensure they get a response, complete with proof it reached the North Pole.

The USPS will be returning Santa’s responses with a North Pole postmark this Christmas season.

It takes just two simple steps:

  • Write “Santa’s” response and include it in a self-addressed stamped envelope with your child’s letter (the USPS recommends simply writing it on the back of the child’s letter). The return address should read: Santa, North Pole.
  • Put your child’s letter, “Santa’s” response and the self-addressed stamped envelope into a larger envelope, and mail it away.

Santa’s address is:

North Pole Postmark

Postmaster

4141 Postmark Drive

Anchorage, AK 99530-9998

The USPS says letters need to be received by Dec. 15.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Watch This Man’s Near Death Experience With Hang Gliding Amanda Bynes is BACK and WHOA Shawn Mendes Thinks He’s Needs To Be Seen With A Girl For A Specific Reason The Trailer For The New Donald Glover/Rihanna Film Is Out There In A Sketchy Way This Best man Plays ULTIMATE Prank on Groom This Guy’s Taylor Swift Christmas Lights Are Seriously Amazing
Comments