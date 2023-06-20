99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

U.S. Coast Guard Searching For Missing “Titanic” Tourist Submarine

June 20, 2023 8:22AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Five people are aboard a submersible headed to explore the Titanic wreckage are lost at sea since Sunday. The company which operates the tours, OceanGate, describes itself as “a team of explorers, scientists, & filmmakers dedicated to exploring the deep.” It takes passengers on deep-sea submersible tours of the wreck for $250,000 each. The vessel is steered by an Xbox controller . . . and contact was likely lost just as it was reaching the wreckage of the Titanic.

Hours after the news broke that communication was lost with the vessel, the United States Coast Guard offered up some details. It’s a 21-foot submersible that has a four-day supply of oxygen. They are concentrating the search “900 miles off Cape Cod” in 13,000 feet of water.  Rear Admiral John W. Mauger shared “It is a remote area and it is a challenge to conduct a search in that remote area.”

More about:
exploration
lost at sea
OceanGate
search
submarine
titanic
US Coast Guard

POPULAR POSTS

1

A 14-Year-Old Animated A Scene For "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse"
2

This 7-Year-Old Perfectly Performs "Peaches" At His School Talent Show
3

A Local Casting Director Is Looking For Extras For A Movie Filming Here
4

Britney Spears Has A New Favorite Britney Spears Song...And Quit Music?
5

Poor Woman Gets Her Pants Pulled Down By Slipping On The Treadmill

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE