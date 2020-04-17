      Breaking News
UPDATE: This Sassy Viral Mask Raised Major Money For COVID-19 Relief

Apr 17, 2020 @ 9:54am

Remember the one time we told you about a Utah mom whose wiener-covered social distancing face masks went viral has now sold 5,400 of the garments — and raised $56,000 for charity.

Mindy Vincent says she made the fashion statement to remind folks to “kindly back the f–k up” .  Now she is working overtime to churn out the face covers after buyers flooded her Facebook page. She said proceeds will go to the syringe exchange non-profit Utah Harm Reduction Coalition, adding, “It’s great to see so many people supporting our cause… it will help so many people.”

Vincent first posted about her “#projectpenismask” on Facebook last week. She didn’t originally intend to sell the shaft-covered apparatuses but now has enough fabric to make 19,000 of them.

 

