Update On Woman Suing Taylor Swift Over ‘Lover’ Book

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swif attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Woman Suing Taylor Swift Over ‘Lover’ Book Drops Her Lawsuit

A Mississippi woman dropped a copyright lawsuit against Taylor Swift for alleged book plagiarism. Swift’s lawyers say the case “never should have been filed.” Teresa La Dart sued Swift last year for allegedly copying elements from her book “Lover” into Swift’s book.

La Dart’s lawyer filed a motion in Tennessee federal court, stating that she will permanently drop the case. Swift’s lawyers criticized the lawsuit, leading to a sudden voluntary dismissal. They demanded the case be dismissed, calling it “legally and factually baseless” and stating it “never should have been filed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Internet / Corporate Attorneys (@rmwarnerlaw)

Experts agreed with Billboard that La Dart’s case had serious flaws. Lawyers said she sued Swift over unmonopolizable stock elements. “This person might as well sue anyone who’s ever written a diary or made a scrapbook.”

In a world of frivolous lawsuits, we’re happy to see this one dropped!