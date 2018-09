Remember when the two University of Houston students decided to take a picture of themselves and hang it on the wall at a McDonald’s?

You can re-read that story HERE. Well, on Wednesday Ellen brought Jevh and Christian on the show. Ellen, in true Ellen fashion, surprised each of them with a $25,000 check, courtesy of McDonald’s! On top of it all, she told them they’d both be featured in an upcoming marketing campaign.

Unbelievable!