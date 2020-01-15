      Weather Alert

Update: Jessica Biel Is Still Mad At Justin Timberlake

Jan 15, 2020 @ 6:41am

Wellness check on Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s marriage…she is still upset after he was photographed getting cozy with his “Palmer” costar Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans two months ago.

Sources say he has been making big promises and not sticking to them as much as she thinks he can and should. Allegedly, Timberlake promised that he would be more involved with their family and she doesn’t feel like he’s doing that.

He issued a public apology in December after being photographed holding Wainwright’s hand.

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
Alisha Wainwright Cheating Jessica Biel Justin Timberlake scandal Us Magazine
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE