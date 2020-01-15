Update: Jessica Biel Is Still Mad At Justin Timberlake
Wellness check on Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s marriage…she is still upset after he was photographed getting cozy with his “Palmer” costar Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans two months ago.
Sources say he has been making big promises and not sticking to them as much as she thinks he can and should. Allegedly, Timberlake promised that he would be more involved with their family and she doesn’t feel like he’s doing that.
He issued a public apology in December after being photographed holding Wainwright’s hand.
