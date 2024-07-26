UofL’s First Track and Field Athlete Headed to the Olympics

EUGENE, OREGON – JUNE 27: Jayden Ulrich competes in the women’s discus throw final on Day Seven of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 27, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Watch for University of Louisville student athlete, Jayden Ulrich in Paris!

Jayden will be in Paris to compete in the Summer Games. Jayden Ulrich is a senior and UofL’s first track and field athlete to earn a spot on Team USA after she placed second in women’s discus throw at the Olympic Trials.

More from our news partner, WAVE-3: Ulrich has been throwing since middle school, and she said she couldn’t be happier to be competing on the world’s largest stage.

“I was just a really strong child, and they needed a thrower that they know could muscle a heavy implement, so I just started throwing in sixth grade,” Ulrich said. “I hate running, so that’s exhausting. If I just spin in a disc, I mean, in a ring, sign me up.”

You can watch Ulrich compete in the qualifying rounds of the Women’s Discus Throw on Aug. 2. Finals will take place on Aug. 5.

Go Cards and Go Team USA!