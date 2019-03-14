UofL Named ‘Most Valuable College Basketball Team’ By Forbes, Followed by UK and IU

C-A-R-D-S! CARDS CARDS CARDS! University of Louisville basketball has been named ‘Most Valuable College Basketball Team in the Nation’ by Forbes Magazine!

University of Kentucky and Indiana University round out the top 3.

From Wave3 News–

According to the magazine, the Cards turned $23 million in profit last year, making it more profitable than the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets.