UofL Named ‘Most Valuable College Basketball Team’ By Forbes, Followed by UK and IU

C-A-R-D-S! CARDS CARDS CARDS! University of Louisville basketball has been named ‘Most Valuable College Basketball Team in the Nation’ by Forbes Magazine!
University of Kentucky and Indiana University round out the top 3.
From Wave3 News–
According to the magazine, the Cards turned $23 million in profit last year, making it more profitable than the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets.
The report said the Cards had average revenue of $52 million and profits of $30 million from the 2014-2015 season through the 2016-2017 season.
Kentucky ranked second in the Forbes report, generating an average of $49 million.
Indiana ranked third in the report, generating $35.5 million.
Duke and Kansas rounded out the top five on the Forbes list.