UofL Ladybird Experiencing Fame After Breaking Nose on Live TV During Notre Dame Game

Sep 4, 2019 @ 9:23am

Record breaking crowds attended Monday night’s UofL vs. Notre Dame game at Cardinal Stadium. What a season opener regardless of the Cards loss!

One of the biggest moments being talked about after the game is when a Notre Dame pass thrown by quarterback Ian Book, went into the sidelines and into the nose of UofL Ladybird Elizabeth Scott. The football immediately broke her nose.

She’s now getting national attention!

Ladybird coach Sheryl Knight on Tuesday released a statement about the incident.

“First, we want to thank Card nation, media members, friends and family for their concern over our Ladybird Elizabeth Scott’s injury last night during the football game. She suffered a broken nose after being struck by an errant pass by the Notre Dame quarterback. Her pain is manageable and she is seeking input from a specialist (Tuesday) afternoon due to the complicated nature of the break. Anyone who knows Liz knows that she is spunky and resilient and she is anxious to return to the sidelines as soon as she can. Don’t be fooled by the pretty face and the sparkly uniforms, she and her fellow Ladybirds are athletes who are tough as nails.”

