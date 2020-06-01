UofL Coaches Release Statements on Protests

Several University of Louisville coaches have released statements following all of the weekend protests here in Louisville.
Our team had a great discussion on our Zoom call this week. We believe in communication. We address issues, large and small. We don’t think what’s going on is right. We can’t accept a world that isn’t safe for all. We stand with the black community.
— Jeff Walz (@CoachJeffWalz) May 31, 2020
pic.twitter.com/21aDIDcFeM
— Coach Satterfield (@CoachSattUofL) May 30, 2020
🤜🏻🤛🏾 pic.twitter.com/vkwRCJ6Uzr
— Chris Mack (@CoachChrisMack) May 31, 2020
