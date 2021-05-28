UofL Announces Return to Full Capacity for Fall Football Season

Please excuse while we weep happy tears while watching a hype video. The University of Louisville has officially announced the return to full capacity at Cardinal Stadium for the fall football season.
The news you've been waiting for…
Details: https://t.co/jbXjRx4lhg#GoCards pic.twitter.com/iN1yCJNkX8
— Louisville Football (@UofLFootball) May 27, 2021
The news you've been waiting for…
Details: https://t.co/jbXjRx4lhg#GoCards pic.twitter.com/iN1yCJNkX8
— Louisville Football (@UofLFootball) May 27, 2021
Get your tailgate gear ready. Wait, who are we kidding, can we tailgate now?