      Weather Alert

UofL Announces Return to Full Capacity for Fall Football Season

May 28, 2021 @ 3:54pm

Please excuse while we weep happy tears while watching a hype video. The University of Louisville has officially announced the return to full capacity at Cardinal Stadium for the fall football season.

Get your tailgate gear ready. Wait, who are we kidding, can we tailgate now?

TAGS
Cardinal Stadium fall football full capacity Louisville UofL
POPULAR POSTS
Budweiser Is Selling A "Dad Card" Loaded With Beer Money For A Year
Ethan The Dog Gets A Job With Busch Beer
We Have All Been Putting Trash Bags In The Can The Wrong Way
Are We Cheugy?
Clarksville Community Schools Elementary Kids Sing "We Are The World"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE