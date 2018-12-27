Unwritten Rules To Follow At The Gym

A new year is just around the corner which means the gyms will be slammed with people who have resolved to get into better shape.
The gym you go to may or may not have these rules posted on the wall but they are the unspoken rules of gym etiquette.
Some include:
- Put your equipment away. No one wants to clean up after another adult.
- Wipe down machines. Your sweat is yours, you may not mind sitting in a pile of it but no one else wants to.
- Use headphones. What gets you pumped up may not be your neighbor’s jam.
- Save your phone calls for later. If you came to workout, then you should workout, if you came to chat then take it elsewhere.
- Don’t sit and text or take selfies the whole time.