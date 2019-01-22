‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Set For A Reboot on Netflix

Solving real crime stories is all the rage due to documentaries and podcasts right now, so of course Netflix is rebooting ‘Unsolved Mysteries’.

 

There’s not official premiere date, but with the creators of ‘Stranger Things’ on board, this is going to be GOOD.

