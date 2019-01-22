‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Set For A Reboot on Netflix

Solving real crime stories is all the rage due to documentaries and podcasts right now, so of course Netflix is rebooting ‘Unsolved Mysteries’.

“Unsolved Mysteries” is coming back to haunt a new generation! The original creators have teamed up with the producers of #StrangerThings for a modern take on the series that will once again look to viewers to help aid investigators in closing the book on long outstanding cases. pic.twitter.com/9DkcynjlhV — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) January 18, 2019

There’s not official premiere date, but with the creators of ‘Stranger Things’ on board, this is going to be GOOD.