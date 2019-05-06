Uno is Here To Tell You That You’re Breaking The Rules

Lucinda Kowalewski, seated right, plays her final card and wins the championship round of the world's largest card tournament, as certified by an adjudicator from Guinness World Records, at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston, W.Va., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2006. The 330 participants who played UNO beat the previous record of 320 players who played the game of Quadrille in Portugal. Finalists Ashley Russell, seated left, and Steve Thomas are shown. (AP Photo/Bob Bird)

Chances are, you’ve been playing the game Uno wrong and they just started a big time beef on twitter when they dropped some knowledge on a popular tactic.

You’ve been there before. You’re playing Uno and your opponent hits you with a Draw 2 and then a Draw 4. No, you’ve got 6 cards all the same color and it’s not even the right color you need in order to discard. It’s an effective tactic and will more times than not, spell victory for you. But, what if you’re not supposed to do that?

If someone puts down a +4 card, you must draw 4 and your turn is skipped. You can’t put down a +2 to make the next person Draw 6. We know you’ve tried it. #UNO pic.twitter.com/wOegca4r0h — UNO (@realUNOgame) May 4, 2019

If you’re playing house rules, then you’re in the clear. But you’re technically playing the game wrong if you allow stacking the draw cards. As you might imagine, this has spawned all out chaos on Twitter. For best results, read the comments HERE.

And one more thing – never play Uno with this person.