Universal and AMC Reach Agreement to Premiere Films on Video-On-Demand 17 Days After Theatrical Release
Empty cinema screen with audience. Ready for adding your picture. Screen has crisp borders. This shot was made using tripod with long exposure.
Remember when Universal Pictures and AMC Theaters got in a big beef this past spring because they released ‘Trolls: World Tour’ straight to video-on-demand? That was a thing, and AMC even vowed not to release major upcoming Universal releases because of it.
Well, Universal and AMC have now made a historic deal that will allow Universal Pictures to premiere movies on video-on-demand platforms just 17 days after their theatrical release. This is a HUGE move towards digital.
On one hand, we love the idea of sitting at home watching a new movie. On the other hand, we miss the experience altogether of being at the movie theater. What do you think?