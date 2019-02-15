Ummm The LEGO Movie 2:The Second Part Music Is Our JAM When you get Beck, Robyn and The Lonely Island to do the song for the end credits, you stay and watch the whole thing. I mean…this soundtrack on REPEAT. And for the emotion… Catchy SongLego Movie 2musicSuper Cool SHARE RELATED CONTENT Another Doorbell Licker? We Help A Listener Learn How To Kiss A Boy For The First Time #ShowThatCares Jose Canseco Wants You To Hunt Bigfoot And Aliens With Him…For Real Danville Man Catches Gigantic Goldfish This House Listing Has A VERY UNEXPECTED Room In The Basement What Do You Do If Your Car Is Stuck In Russia?