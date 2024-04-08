99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

UK Coach John Calipari Reportedly Signing On For Five Years At Arkansas

April 8, 2024 7:26AM EDT
Looks like University of Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari is leaving BBN and headed for five years to Arkansas. More details as the deal is finalized. He served as head coach at UK for 15 seasons with a record of 410 wins to 123 losses.  Under Cal’s leadership, the Cats reaching the NCAA Tournament 12 times, the Final Four three times and won the national championship in 2012.

Who do you think will replace him?

