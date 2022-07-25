U2 Las Vegas Residency Opens Next Year

Madison Square Garden Entertainment is nearing completion of a spherical arena — which will be the largest spherical structure in the world — and U2 is set to open it in 2023 with a full-blown Las Vegas residency. The “MSG Sphere” is a $1.8 billion arena project that was originally announced in early 2018. It’s off the Vegas strip, but close to the Venetian and will actually connect to the resort via a 1,000-foot-long pedestrian bridge.
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ: U2 to perform at MSG Sphere in Las Vegas, report says.https://t.co/4z514tb7y3
— 8 News Now (@8NewsNow) July 23, 2022
Billboard cites sources that promise the venue to be a “multi-sensory experience of sound and light inside the largest spherical structure ever created.” Concerts can hold up to 20,000 people standing or 17,500 seated. And there will be 23 VIP suites. U2’s residency will span across months, so the band will be a fixture on the Vegas scene for a while. While no specific date has been set, the report says that the MSG Sphere at The Venetian should be ready in time for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 25th, 2023.