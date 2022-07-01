U.S. Troops Will Get A Special Broadcast Of Thunder Over Louisville On The 4th Of July

In honor of the Fourth of July holiday, U.S. Troops from around the world will get to experience Thunder Over Louisville through a special broadcast. The Kentucky Derby Festival has teamed up with the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, as well as WLKY-TV to share a special presentation of the 2022 Thunder show with the American Forces Network. It will be broadcast on Independence Day to more than a half million U.S. Armed Forces personnel, Department of Defense civilian employees and their families stationed overseas.
The Thunder special will air July 4th at 7 a.m. viewer time overseas on the AFN|prime channel. It will be available to viewers on U.S. military installations, at U.S. embassies and U.S. consulates located in approximately 167 countries and territories, as well as aboard more than 140 U.S. Navy ships at sea outside of U.S. territorial waters. (It will also be shared at other times by the American Forces Network.)
The three-hour program, produced by WLKY-TV includes highlights from their broadcast of Thunder this year, which celebrated the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force with a packed air show line-up of military and civilian aircraft.
